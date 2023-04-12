Create New Account
FLASHBACK | Buyden says not involved in son's business dealings. KEK.
GalacticStorm
FBI once tipped off about collusion between Biden, Hunter by Obama-era stenographer

FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo, WSJ assistant editorial page editor James Freeman, Macro Mavens President Stephanie Pomboy and Emmy winning sports reporter Michele Tafoya discuss the Biden family business dealings probe as more reports come to light.


source
https://youtu.be/TQcevhEsPLA






hunter biden10 percentbiden crime familybig guybiden regimechina cash

