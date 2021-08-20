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Jorn Luka Interviewt Karen Hamaker-Zondag. Terug naar kleinere communities.
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31 views • August 20, 2021
Allerlei redenen komen naar voren die aangeven dat die groep die ons als slaven wil kunnen gaan behandelen, dat zij hun hand overspelen. De astrologische omstandigheden zullen veranderen, er zijn minder kansen de mens angst aan te praten. Angst is tot nu de drijfveer waarop hun succes drijft.
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