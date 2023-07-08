Create New Account
ASG CZ 75D Compact Airsoft - AmbGun Minuteman Review
AmbGun
CZ 75D compact replica 6mm spring airsoft gun features good sights with a windage adjustable rear sight


Standard accessory rail can accommodate a MantisX training aid.


Rubberized grip panels and magazine base give it a premium feel


“FCU” inside the gun looks to be mostly metal.


Safety works like the real thing


Hammer cocks back when working the slide or can be manually thumbed back. It’s just for show, but my 3 year old tester appreciates it.


Slide release is molded in the plastic, fake…3 year old does not approve.


Magazine feels solid and is easy to load. 3 year old mastered it.


Spring air, so no CO2 cartridges, no green gas, or batteries. 3 year old can't cock it. Requires Adults supervision.


Some reports of the trigger return spring breaking prematurely. It does sound like the spring is binding a bit if the trigger is pressed all the way back, so I used some self adhesive foam to create a trigger over travel stop.


At $25 it has to be one of the best spring airsoft values.


Ambidextral Airsoft

https://www.ambgun.com/ambiairsoft

