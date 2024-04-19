Huh? CIA director finally admits Ukraine in danger of losing war.

Ukraine in danger of losing war by end of year, CIA director warns: ‘running out of ammunition’





CIA Director William Burns warned Thursday that without additional US military aid, Ukraine could lose the war with Russia by the end of the year.





The US is “running out of time to help them,” Burns said during an event at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, characterizing a scenario in which Congress doesn’t approve billions of dollars in supplemental assistance to Ukraine as “dire.”





There is a very real risk that the Ukrainians could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024, or at least put Putin in a position where he could essentially dictate the terms of a political settlement,” Burns said.





