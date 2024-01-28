America Is At War With Itself-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 26 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, since the Obama years, America has been a nation at war with itself, and events were set in motion between 2008-2016 that have set the stage for where we are now. You will recall how Obama spoke at the Brandenburg Gate and declared himself to be a 'citizen of the world', a dog whistle of the coming New World Order where America will have been neutered. During this time also the relentless push to promote transgenders and drag queens, and the queering of gender and natural biology through pronoun tyranny. All of this was done to divide our nation, to turn citizens against each other, and it has been remarkably successful. Today we will show you the coming second Civil War in America, a war that will finally allow the New World Order to rise in the ruins of our society. The 2024 election will be a freak show, no matter who wins America loses, and that war just may have its start in the great state of Texas. We will also give you updates on America's other wars happening now in the Middle East, and what your King James Bible has to say about all of it!



