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Cats love human babies, and make great baby sitters.
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540 views • January 03, 2022
Despite erroneous wives tales about cats and babies, cats will nurture and protect human babies with their lives. Cats are furry little angels and affectionate intelligent beings. The fact is, you shouldn't trust people that don't like and or hurt cats.
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