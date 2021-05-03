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THE FALSE JOOWISH MESSIAH IN JERUSALEM
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76 views • May 03, 2021
A REAL MESSIAH WOULDN'T NEED TO READ FROM A BOOK TO PRAY AT THE WALL!!!!
Mirror from Christians Wake Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4zF63FQQVE&;t=97s
There is a man by the name of Jizkiahu Ben David (Son of David) that is falsely being called the Messiah during the 2021 Passover in Jerusalem. This video was made to keep you aware of endtime events happening right before our very eyes. This clown dry-humping the air while allegedly "praying" at a worthless wall is OBVIOUSLY NOT Yahusha The Messiah!
Mirror from Christians Wake Up: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4zF63FQQVE&;t=97s
There is a man by the name of Jizkiahu Ben David (Son of David) that is falsely being called the Messiah during the 2021 Passover in Jerusalem. This video was made to keep you aware of endtime events happening right before our very eyes. This clown dry-humping the air while allegedly "praying" at a worthless wall is OBVIOUSLY NOT Yahusha The Messiah!
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