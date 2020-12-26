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When Is It Right to Fight? (2018 interview with Dr. Robert A. Morey)
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34 views • December 26, 2020
2018 interview in Las Vegas, NV with Dr. Robert A. Morey about his book "When Is It Right to Fight? Book is recommended to all Evangelicals and President Donald J. Trump. Christ was not a pacifist and hated tyranny (Hebrews 11). See https://www.xulonpress.com/bookstore/bookdetail.php?PB_ISBN=9781632219459&;HC_ISBN=
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