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Bumper Eggplant & Mini Tomatoes Harvest! + Garden-to-Table Candied Watermelon Rinds
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 15th! I’ve had another great eggplant harvest, and there’s plenty more on the way. Plus, the mini tomatoes are still giving us a good yield this week. I’ve checked the soil pH levels around the garden again, and they’re looking great. I’ve also given the plants a bit more fermented wood ash. And in the Garden-to-Table section, we’ve got some tasty treats: from a delicious beef and veggie dish… to candied watermelon rinds. 


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
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Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to TKG!

00:42Post-Rainy Season Assessment

02:47Eggplant Harvest

04:14More Kabocha Pumpkin Growing

05:40Testing Soil PH Levels

06:21Applying Fermented Wood Ash

07:53Testing Pineapple, Okra & Sweet Potato PH Levels

10:08Checking North Garden Plants

11:02Covering Citrus Fruit With Net-Bags

11:52Checking Green Beam Seed Pods + Goya Growth

12:27Mini Tomato Harvest

15:05Kabocha Pumpkin + Pepper Harvest

15:25Garden-to-Table Segment: Beef & Veggies Stir Fry

15:34Candied Watermelon Rinds

19:00Summer Heat Means More Watering!

23:16 The Beauty of Kamakura

23:49 Mt. Fuji

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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