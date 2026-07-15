Bumper Eggplant & Mini Tomatoes Harvest! + Garden-to-Table Candied Watermelon Rinds

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 15th! I’ve had another great eggplant harvest, and there’s plenty more on the way. Plus, the mini tomatoes are still giving us a good yield this week. I’ve checked the soil pH levels around the garden again, and they’re looking great. I’ve also given the plants a bit more fermented wood ash. And in the Garden-to-Table section, we’ve got some tasty treats: from a delicious beef and veggie dish… to candied watermelon rinds.
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to TKG!
00:42Post-Rainy Season Assessment
02:47Eggplant Harvest
04:14More Kabocha Pumpkin Growing
05:40Testing Soil PH Levels
06:21Applying Fermented Wood Ash
07:53Testing Pineapple, Okra & Sweet Potato PH Levels
10:08Checking North Garden Plants
11:02Covering Citrus Fruit With Net-Bags
11:52Checking Green Beam Seed Pods + Goya Growth
12:27Mini Tomato Harvest
15:05Kabocha Pumpkin + Pepper Harvest
15:25Garden-to-Table Segment: Beef & Veggies Stir Fry
15:34Candied Watermelon Rinds
19:00Summer Heat Means More Watering!
23:16 The Beauty of Kamakura
23:49 Mt. Fuji