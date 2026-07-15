Bumper Eggplant & Mini Tomatoes Harvest! + Garden-to-Table Candied Watermelon Rinds

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Wednesday, July 15th! I’ve had another great eggplant harvest, and there’s plenty more on the way. Plus, the mini tomatoes are still giving us a good yield this week. I’ve checked the soil pH levels around the garden again, and they’re looking great. I’ve also given the plants a bit more fermented wood ash. And in the Garden-to-Table section, we’ve got some tasty treats: from a delicious beef and veggie dish… to candied watermelon rinds.





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll