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We Can Beat COVID! - The Highwire with Del Bigtree Talks To Dr. Richard Barlett Who Has Had A 100% Success Rate! {MIRROR}
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464 views • October 17, 2020
Thank you to Del Bigtree and The Highwire.
Original video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dj83P6JKFgBF/
Dr. Richard Bartlett’s #Covid19 protocol has successfully treated thousands of patients using an asthma drug that has been commonly prescribed in the U.S. for over 25 years.
He joins Del in studio for an in-depth interview discussing his “silver bullet” treatment, and why our gov’t health agencies refuse to investigate his simple solution to the pandemic.
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--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Original video here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dj83P6JKFgBF/
Dr. Richard Bartlett’s #Covid19 protocol has successfully treated thousands of patients using an asthma drug that has been commonly prescribed in the U.S. for over 25 years.
He joins Del in studio for an in-depth interview discussing his “silver bullet” treatment, and why our gov’t health agencies refuse to investigate his simple solution to the pandemic.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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