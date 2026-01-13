BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Paralyzing the Grid: Russia’s Sustained Assault on Ukraine’s Energy System
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
65 views • 1 day ago

Paralyzing The Grid: Russia’s Sustained Assault On Ukraine’s Energy System

Russian troops used the latest Geran-5 jet-powered strike UAV for the first time. The drone has a flight range of up to 1,000 kilometers. Reports indicate that the Geran-5 can be armed with an R-73 air-to-air missile. Thus, the Geran-5 can attack both ground and air targets during flight.

Russia continues to systematically destroy Ukraine’s key infrastructure facilities. On the night of January 13, a combined strike was launched on energy infrastructure in the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions. More than 20 ballistic missiles were reported. The Kryvyi Rih and Trypilska thermal power plants were among the targets. Kyiv and surrounding towns, including Irpin, Bucha, and Gostomel, experienced almost complete power outages and water supply issues. Explosions were also reported in the Zhytomyr region, and multiple Geran-2 drones were spotted striking Odessa. Russian strike drones also hit two ships in the Odessa area.

The tactics used to attack the energy sector have changed permanently. The main objective is now to cut off individual regions from the power supply. This approach has proven significantly more effective regardless of the region’s size or the power grid’s complexity.

Russian troops are continuing their offensive in the Kupyansk region. The key railway station in the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya suburb is now under Russian control. According to reports, the Russian army units entered the area from Podoly and secured their positions.

In the Kupyansk itself, near the council building in the city center, the Ukrainian army released footage of its infantry advancing under a flag. The soldiers moved around freely during the filming. The Russian army, however, continues to control the northern and eastern parts of the city.

On January 12, Russian assault groups seized control of Novoboykovskoye, a village located in the Zaporizhzhia sector. From there, troops can advance in two directions.

One is eastward, with the aim of reaching the rear of the city of Orekhov. Attempting to capture it head-on could result in heavy personnel losses. Moving into the rear, on the other hand, would speed up the process and significantly reduce losses.

Russian troops could also move north toward Kamyshevakha. However, the settlement is surrounded by two lines of Ukrainian fortifications, making it difficult to capture. If they are successful, though, the Russian army could threaten to encircle the largest group of Ukrainian troops in the war thus far.

https://southfront.press/russia-sustained-assault-on-ukraine-energy-system/

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
