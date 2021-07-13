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Red Pill Politics - July 13, 2021
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120 views • July 14, 2021
Robust open mic, with Dave Kopacz, Bandana Ed, Vicktorya, God's Patriot, Amanda, Mark R, Joshua, and so many more. Riding the range of today's topics - and what to do about them. Strategizing and prognosticating.
https://youtu.be/7LM6gFr8ywg
Beverly Eakman: The Delphi Technique used in Education & the Agenda 21 "Green" Movement
From 2012.
https://altion-days.blogspot.com/2018/04/video-beverly-eakman-delphi-technique.html
the pernicious "common good" (or worse!? 'higher good')
from the link above:
"Using the Delphi Technique to Achieve Consensus:
The Delphi Technique and consensus building are both founded in the same principle — the Hegelian dialectic of thesis, antithesis, and synthesis, with synthesis becoming the new thesis. The goal is a continual evolution to "oneness of mind" (consensus means solidarity of belief) — the collective mind, the wholistic society, the wholistic earth, etc. In thesis and antithesis, opinions or views are presented on a subject to establish views and opposing views. In synthesis, opposites are brought together to form the new thesis. All participants in the process are then to accept ownership of the new thesis and support it, changing their views to align with the new thesis. Through a continual process of evolution, "oneness of mind" will supposedly occur."
https://massresistance.org/
https://police.un.org/en/uncops-2020
https://mises.org/library/road-serfdom-0
China was involved in building the Cuban Internet
https://youtu.be/7LM6gFr8ywg
Beverly Eakman: The Delphi Technique used in Education & the Agenda 21 "Green" Movement
From 2012.
https://altion-days.blogspot.com/2018/04/video-beverly-eakman-delphi-technique.html
the pernicious "common good" (or worse!? 'higher good')
from the link above:
"Using the Delphi Technique to Achieve Consensus:
The Delphi Technique and consensus building are both founded in the same principle — the Hegelian dialectic of thesis, antithesis, and synthesis, with synthesis becoming the new thesis. The goal is a continual evolution to "oneness of mind" (consensus means solidarity of belief) — the collective mind, the wholistic society, the wholistic earth, etc. In thesis and antithesis, opinions or views are presented on a subject to establish views and opposing views. In synthesis, opposites are brought together to form the new thesis. All participants in the process are then to accept ownership of the new thesis and support it, changing their views to align with the new thesis. Through a continual process of evolution, "oneness of mind" will supposedly occur."
https://massresistance.org/
https://police.un.org/en/uncops-2020
https://mises.org/library/road-serfdom-0
China was involved in building the Cuban Internet
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