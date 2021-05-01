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WelcomeTheEagle asks Dr. Simone Gold two questions today 4/25/2021
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250 views • May 01, 2021
Great honor today as Dr. Simone Gold rolled through San Jose, CA (my church - Calvary) and I had the courage to ask her a couple questions.
1st) Deaths are up to ~3200 in VAERS (she said ~2600 which was a stats a couple weeks ago)
2nd) "Did you know 74% of all AE's are from vaxx date Jan 2021 or older?"
I wanted to add that if 74% Adverse effects are produced from 30 million vaxx end of Jan 2021. How many AE's must be in que for the additional vaxx's up to 200 million?
Somehow I did not attract her to the fact we are being bamboozled by the CDC... where are all the AE's from Feb, Mar, Apr?
Rhetorical answer: Either there is an avalanche of AE's and deaths coming or the CDC is throttling data! Please leave your answer is comments.
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
1st) Deaths are up to ~3200 in VAERS (she said ~2600 which was a stats a couple weeks ago)
2nd) "Did you know 74% of all AE's are from vaxx date Jan 2021 or older?"
I wanted to add that if 74% Adverse effects are produced from 30 million vaxx end of Jan 2021. How many AE's must be in que for the additional vaxx's up to 200 million?
Somehow I did not attract her to the fact we are being bamboozled by the CDC... where are all the AE's from Feb, Mar, Apr?
Rhetorical answer: Either there is an avalanche of AE's and deaths coming or the CDC is throttling data! Please leave your answer is comments.
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://www.facebook.com/groups/274355467700923/ https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
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