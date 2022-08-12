Scott Ritter - Two-Front War - Biden's Mouth is Writing Checks the US Military Can't Cash - RPI Conference June 2022

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This is from Ron Paul Liberty Report on YT. It's from the recent appearance in June at the Ron Paul Institute. Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and former UN chief weapons inspector Scott Ritter appears at the RPI Houston conference with a blistering critique of the Biden Administration's Ukraine policy.