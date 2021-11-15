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The mother was vaccinated with Pfizer. Rebeca was 1 month old. Breast feeding.
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3833 views • November 15, 2021
Covid 19 Vaccine...What They Don't Want You To Know, [11/14/2021 9:40 PM]
[Forwarded from Dr. Tenpenny]
"The mother was vaccinated with Pfizer. Rebeca was 1 month old. It would be possible for her to undergo an evaluation, by teams linked to Anvisa, to find out if the vaccine may have caused any harm to the baby as a result of her mother breastfeeding"...
https://twitter.com/monica24minion/status/1443120003159666693
[Forwarded from Dr. Tenpenny]
"The mother was vaccinated with Pfizer. Rebeca was 1 month old. It would be possible for her to undergo an evaluation, by teams linked to Anvisa, to find out if the vaccine may have caused any harm to the baby as a result of her mother breastfeeding"...
https://twitter.com/monica24minion/status/1443120003159666693
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