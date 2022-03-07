The War in Ukraine Could Change Everything | Yuval Noah Harari | TED

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https://www.weforum.org/people/yuval-noah-harari
Other videos on Yuval Noah Harari :
The transhumanist and Israeli Yuval Noah Harari who spoke in Davos 2020
https://www.brighteon.com/3364713c-769c-4064-8fcd-33ccefe34474
Noah Harari talking in 2017 about 24 hour health monitoring and bio censors
https://www.brighteon.com/96205540-b27f-4d8d-9f7c-5af9bed4f91c
Mirrored - TED