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"It's all Zelensky's Fault"
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122 views • May 02, 2022
"When Donbass asked for help for 8 years neither the French nor American bastards noticed the people suffering... 8 years and now they all incited our stupid president to torch us. And now it's Russia who gives us bread and feeds us so we wouldn't die"
This is a clip from "Donbass: I’m Alive!" Watch it in full length here:
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/Donbass_I%E2%80%99m_Alive:1
This is a clip from "Donbass: I’m Alive!" Watch it in full length here:
https://odysee.com/@RTDocumentary:4/Donbass_I%E2%80%99m_Alive:1
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