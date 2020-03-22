Counting the Cost of Being a Christian in the End Times

Christian persecution in China and N. Korea provide a taste of the kind of persecution every believer will face in coming years. This video cuts to the chase: unless you are willing to lose everything, you're simply not going to make it spiritually, especially with what is going on in the world. Are you willing to live by faith and embrace the radical teachings of Jesus? Only by doing so will we be able to overcome fear and anxiety and everything else that is hampering our relationship with God. This counting the cost sermon is a sobering wake up call for true disciples of Christ who are willing to suffer for Jesus and learn how to prepare for the End Times.