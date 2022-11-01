Create New Account
Erin Weidemann Creates Storybooks for Young Girls Focusing on Women Warriors of the Bible
Published 23 days ago |


Erin Weidemann and her husband were arguing about what birthday present they should purchase for their niece, Hannah, while driving home from church one day. That’s when Erin got the creative idea to make her niece a storybook focused on women of the Bible, and thus birthed Erin’s bestselling Scripture-based book series for kids: Bible Belles. This warrior woman is also a cancer survivor and the co-founder of Truth Becomes Her, a mentorship program connecting moms and mentors on how to guide girls to discover their true value. Bible Belles offers a Biblical look on how to live like a Godly woman than what the mainstream characters depicted by companies like Disney promote.



TAKEAWAYS


Erin unpacks the importance of parents teaching their daughters to embrace their unique and precious God-given identities


Bible Belles helps set girls on a trajectory to discover not only what God says about Himself, but what He says about His daughters


The Bible Belles book series focuses on five essential women: Hannah, Esther, Abigail, Ruth, and Deborah 


The Bible Belles book series focuses on five essential women: Hannah, Esther, Abigail, Ruth, and Deborah



