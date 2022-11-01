Erin Weidemann Creates Storybooks for Young Girls Focusing on Women Warriors of the Bible

Erin Weidemann and her husband were arguing about what birthday present they should purchase for their niece, Hannah, while driving home from church one day. That’s when Erin got the creative idea to make her niece a storybook focused on women of the Bible, and thus birthed Erin’s bestselling Scripture-based book series for kids: Bible Belles. This warrior woman is also a cancer survivor and the co-founder of Truth Becomes Her, a mentorship program connecting moms and mentors on how to guide girls to discover their true value. Bible Belles offers a Biblical look on how to live like a Godly woman than what the mainstream characters depicted by companies like Disney promote.
TAKEAWAYS
Erin unpacks the importance of parents teaching their daughters to embrace their unique and precious God-given identities
Bible Belles helps set girls on a trajectory to discover not only what God says about Himself, but what He says about His daughters
The Bible Belles book series focuses on five essential women: Hannah, Esther, Abigail, Ruth, and Deborah
Get 10 percent off your Bible Belles order at BibleBelles.com using the code TINA at checkout
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Truth Becomes Her Video: https://bit.ly/3z6YnrP
Bible Belles Interview: https://bit.ly/3FaDrUv
Bible Belles Books: https://bit.ly/3TOAOfo
Truth Becomes Her Mentorship Program: https://bit.ly/3VVYm3Q
Legacy Story Academy: https://bit.ly/3eZ5tYA
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🔗 CONNECT WITH ERIN WEIDEMANN
Website: https://erinweidemann.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ErinWeidemannOfficial
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/erin.weidemann/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ErinWeidemann
🔗 CONNECT WITH BIBLE BELLES
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/biblebelles
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/biblebelles/
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.