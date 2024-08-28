BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Spotted Leaving Paris Jail, being taken to Court today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
8 months ago

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Spotted Leaving Paris Jail: What’s Behind the Court Drama?

Original video uploaded 2 hours ago. Video repeats the drive away...

Here's the latest updates:

Updates:  

Pavel Durov's brother has been placed on the wanted list in France , – Politico

⚡️Pavel Durov brought to court — French media AFP

⚡️Pavel Durov has been released from custody.

The investigating judge has terminated Pavel Durov's detention in police custody for the purpose of his initial interrogation and possible filing of charges.

In short, he is not yet free. This is only a change in Durov's status for the purpose of interrogation and possible indictment. After that, a decision will be made about his fate.

French prosecutors on Wednesday freed Telegram CEO Pavel Durov from police custody after four days of questioning over allegations that the messaging app is being used for illegal activities.

“An investigating judge has ended Pavel Durov’s police custody and will have him brought to court for a first appearance and a possible indictment,” a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office said.

Latest finds:

WSJ reports that in 2018 Macron offered Durov to move Telegram's headquarters to France during a dinner they had together.

And:  After Durov's arrest, Telegram rose from 18th to 8th place in the ranking of the best apps in the US.

In France, Telegram rose to first place in the Social Networks category in the App Store and became the third most popular app in France.

In addition, Telegram took second place in the ranking of social networks in the US.






