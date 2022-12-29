Create New Account
Trotsky being spoiled after his dinner. Where’s Trotsky Now? MVI_9032
EK the Urban Yeti
Published 18 hours ago |
Late afternoons, early evenings, is the time that Trotsky arrives for his dinner, and if I’m there helping our with my grandsons, I try to give him some attention after, or before, his meal. A busy family generally has to limit severely Trotsky’s ‘me’ time, and so he looks forward to my attentions.

