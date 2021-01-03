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STOP THE LOCKDOWN NOW
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126 views • January 03, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
No Hype Invest: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nohypeinvest/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kng91U1VsySL/
MUSIC: Tash Sultana – Jungle
More and more people are waking up. (after all the planets concerned Jupiter conjunct Saturn, are now mostly in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius) The masses will rise, it need not be violent except to ensure this genocide is never ever attempted again on humans.
No Hype Invest: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nohypeinvest/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kng91U1VsySL/
MUSIC: Tash Sultana – Jungle
More and more people are waking up. (after all the planets concerned Jupiter conjunct Saturn, are now mostly in the humanitarian sign of Aquarius) The masses will rise, it need not be violent except to ensure this genocide is never ever attempted again on humans.
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