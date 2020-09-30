LIFE IN PRISON FOR HOAXES RELATED TO BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS -- Peggy Hall

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Notifying the Orange County, CA Board of Supervisors and health officer of the federal and state laws they are violating, many for fraud, and violations which carry life in prison as the penalty. ￼
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www.thehealthyamerican.org/take-action
THANK YOU! We need "all hands on deck" to turn back this tide of tyranny!
We are putting together our HEALTHY AMERICAN LEGAL NETWORK -- in EVERY STATE!! Email me here if you want to get on board with these federal lawsuits! [email protected]
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