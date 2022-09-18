PART 1: MARKET CRASH, EXODUS & CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA

#WARZONE #STOCKMARKET #AMERICA(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]





Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).





Today's word: This is an opening video to a Sept 15, 2022 prayer call where the Lord spoke civil war, scattering of foreigners and a coming financial crash for America. God has been tirelessly warning New York to repent of her sins but she only gets worse with time, even the Christians of NY are not effective. Immigrants will flee to their countries are the outbreak of a future civil war, as America shuts her borders and refuses to let her own citizens out. The stock market in America will collapse causing terrible consequences for USA & Europe. God says time to tighten the belt and be wise with your money. Time to seek God for direction and ask His protection for you and your family.





