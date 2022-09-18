BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PART 1: MARKET CRASH, EXODUS & CIVIL WAR IN AMERICA
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2126 followers
Follow
5
Share
Report
377 views • September 18, 2022

#WARZONE #STOCKMARKET #AMERICA

(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: This is an opening video to a Sept 15, 2022 prayer call where the Lord spoke civil war, scattering of foreigners and a coming financial crash for America. God has been tirelessly warning New York to repent of her sins but she only gets worse with time, even the Christians of NY are not effective. Immigrants will flee to their countries are the outbreak of a future civil war, as America shuts her borders and refuses to let her own citizens out. The stock market in America will collapse causing terrible consequences for USA & Europe. God says time to tighten the belt and be wise with your money. Time to seek God for direction and ask His protection for you and your family.


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


stock market crash finance financial misuse of funds theft money laundering stealing insider trading shock flee border immigration immigrant border wall trap upheaval political collapse civil war brother against brother fighting war soldiers differences different ideologies ideology hatred race misunderstanding angry disagreements


----------------------------------------------------------------

Prophecies as witness to this video: OVER THE TOPS OF THE BUILDINGS [tsunami] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/03/03/over-the-tops-of-the-buildings-march-2-2021/

THE WATER WILL ARISE LIKE A PENCIL [tsunami] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/26/the-water-will-arise-like-a-pencil-september-26-2021/

IN ONE HOUR [full judgements] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/6182/

CHOP DOWN THE TREE - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/07/24/chop-down-the-tree-july-21-2021/

ISAIAH 13, RUSSIA & WAR - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/06/isaiah-13-russia-war-december-10-2021/

RUSSIA SPYING, THE HUB - https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/06/14/the-hub-june-14-2021/

ANCESTRY [immigrants] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/10/ancestry-january-10-2022/

MONEY DOWN THE DRAIN - https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/29/money-down-the-drain-september-8-2018/

UNDERWATER [stock market crash] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/07/14/14946/

THE IRON GODS [market crash] - https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/02/28/the-iron-gods-february-28-2022/


Keywords
civil warimmigrationinsider tradingbordermoney launderingwarborder wallupheavalfinancialimmigranttheftfinancesoldiersideologytrapstealingstock market crashfightingdifferencesshockfleemisuse of fundspolitical collapsebrother against brotherdifferent ideologies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy