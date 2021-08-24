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Rolling Stones' Drummer Dies in London Hospital at Age 80
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254 views • August 24, 2021
Rolling Stones' Drummer Dies in London Hospital at Age 80
Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who anchored rock's ageless wonders, died in a London hospital Tuesday, just weeks after bowing out of the group's upcoming tour. He was 80.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Charlie Watts, the Rolling Stones drummer who anchored rock's ageless wonders, died in a London hospital Tuesday, just weeks after bowing out of the group's upcoming tour. He was 80.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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