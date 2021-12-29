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Techno Tyranny: The Face of The New World Order
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63 views • December 29, 2021
The face of the New World will not be goose stepping soldier, it will be the fought in the mind. We are living in an Orwellian nightmare. But it is not tanks in our streets ruling the day; it is the technology in the palm of our hands that controls us. 2 + 2 = 5.
https://www.thesoultrap.com/
Podcast: https://thesoultrap.buzzsprout.com/
https://www.banned.video/
The Soul Trap
https://www.thesoultrap.com/
Podcast: https://thesoultrap.buzzsprout.com/
https://www.banned.video/
The Soul Trap
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