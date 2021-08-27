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Angel Realm: Satanic Australian Quarantine KZ Camps LOCK AND LOAD AUSSIES [27.08.2021]
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50 views • August 27, 2021
Just like in Denmark... documented...
Myndighederne klar til at sende danskere i karantænelejr for coronavirus
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Myndighederne+klar+til+at+sende+danskere+i+karant%C3%A6nelejr+for+coronavirus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
http://medgrundlovskallandbygges.dk/?p=327
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Myndigheder-overvejer-aendring-i-karantaenekrav-ved-Delta-smitte/artikel/1451139
https://www.regionsjaelland.dk/nyheder/pressemeddelelser/Sider/Jonstruplejren-er-klar-til-at-hjaelpe-naere-kontakter-i-karantaene.aspx
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
https://radio-koege.dk/region-sjlland
https://www.information.dk/udland/2020/02/vaccine-stoppe-smitten-coronavirus
- This Is Insane & the Wagner Family Are a Disgrace to Humanity!
- A Fema or concentration camp, you lying whore. They are building 6 new so called prison cities in the UK - each with it's own cremetorium !!; so be warned Aussies, find and review the plans NOW.
As for this fat cnut .. deal with her - now and wake tf up.
- so who are they going to quarantine?
the healthy don't require quarantine.
anyone who is sick would hopefully be being cared for in a hospital.
We all know this is nothing short of Stalinist era style gulags for people who don't obey the masters.
- 4 prisons being built in UK, is that an ?euphemism for quarantine/concentration camps? one of which is next to a crematorium no trains needed
Bit more on the above:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-27/qld-coronavirus-going-alone-on-quarantine-facility-wellcamp/100410932
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-15/inside-darwin-covid-international-quarantine-landing-pad/13055008
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/world/australia/howard-springs-quarantine.html
https://theconversation.com/a-mining-camp-wont-cut-it-australias-quarantine-system-needs-a-smarter-design-163012
..
411 Views
Angel Realm 27 Aug 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/6deBPlEVL9hq3Ze
https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm
https://t.me/AngelRealm
Myndighederne klar til at sende danskere i karantænelejr for coronavirus
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Myndighederne+klar+til+at+sende+danskere+i+karant%C3%A6nelejr+for+coronavirus&;t=hy&va=g&ia=web
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
http://medgrundlovskallandbygges.dk/?p=327
https://sn.dk/Danmark/Myndigheder-overvejer-aendring-i-karantaenekrav-ved-Delta-smitte/artikel/1451139
https://www.regionsjaelland.dk/nyheder/pressemeddelelser/Sider/Jonstruplejren-er-klar-til-at-hjaelpe-naere-kontakter-i-karantaene.aspx
https://nyheder.tv2.dk/samfund/2020-02-05-myndighederne-klar-til-at-sende-danskere-i-karantaenelejr-for-coronavirus
https://radio-koege.dk/region-sjlland
https://www.information.dk/udland/2020/02/vaccine-stoppe-smitten-coronavirus
- This Is Insane & the Wagner Family Are a Disgrace to Humanity!
- A Fema or concentration camp, you lying whore. They are building 6 new so called prison cities in the UK - each with it's own cremetorium !!; so be warned Aussies, find and review the plans NOW.
As for this fat cnut .. deal with her - now and wake tf up.
- so who are they going to quarantine?
the healthy don't require quarantine.
anyone who is sick would hopefully be being cared for in a hospital.
We all know this is nothing short of Stalinist era style gulags for people who don't obey the masters.
- 4 prisons being built in UK, is that an ?euphemism for quarantine/concentration camps? one of which is next to a crematorium no trains needed
Bit more on the above:
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-27/qld-coronavirus-going-alone-on-quarantine-facility-wellcamp/100410932
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-01-15/inside-darwin-covid-international-quarantine-landing-pad/13055008
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/20/world/australia/howard-springs-quarantine.html
https://theconversation.com/a-mining-camp-wont-cut-it-australias-quarantine-system-needs-a-smarter-design-163012
..
411 Views
Angel Realm 27 Aug 2021
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/6deBPlEVL9hq3Ze
https://brandnewtube.com/@AngelRealm
https://t.me/AngelRealm
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