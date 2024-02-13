Create New Account
JD Farag - Prophecy Update 20240204 - Why Judgment Day is Coming
JD Farag

Prophecy Update 2024-02-04

Why Judgment Day is Coming


Feb 4, 2024


Pastor JD explains why God’s day of judgment is coming sooner than anyone can possibly imagine.


Transcript & Links at Source Site.


Source: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLytoN3NiMjJrP2VtYmVkPXRydWUmcmVjZW50Um91dGU9YXBwLndlYi1hcHAubGlicmFyeS5tZWRpYS1zZXJpZXMmcmVjZW50Um91dGVTbHVnPSUyQjgyeXhwOGY=

christianprophecycomingend timesjudgment dayjd farag

