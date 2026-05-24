© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a cautionary tale. When your friend is going through hard times in their life, that's the time to step up and be a real friend to them, not walk away. I think everyone can relate to this story.
Where Were You
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing
100% My concept, idea, design, arrangement, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music
verse
The walls, they were closing in
The floors, they were crumbling
The windows, they were all broken
The air, had no oxygen
Chorus
Where were you, when I needed a friend
Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land
For years, I was there as a friend to you
But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too
Where were you, Where were you
Where were you, Where were you
verse
He threw me, some papers to sign
He tried to, cancel my whole life
He doesn't care, if I'm dead or alive
Then he recruited you, to his side
Chorus
Where were you, when I needed a friend
Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land
For years, I was there as a friend to you
But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too
Where were you, Where were you
Where were you, Where were you
Bridge
It's too late now, to make amends
I'd rather be alone, then with you as a friend
Chorus
Where were you, when I needed a friend
Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land
For years, I was there as a friend to you
But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too
Where were you, Where were you
Where were you, Where were you