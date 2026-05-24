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Where Were You - Gail Carson
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This is a cautionary tale. When your friend is going through hard times in their life, that's the time to step up and be a real friend to them, not walk away.  I think everyone can relate to this story. 




Where Were You
Gail Carson
2026 Gail Carson Publishing

100% My concept, idea, design, arrangement, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music


verse

The walls, they were closing in

The floors, they were crumbling

The windows, they were all broken

The air, had no oxygen


Chorus

Where were you, when I needed a friend

Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land

For years, I was there as a friend to you

But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too


Where were you, Where were you

Where were you, Where were you


verse

He threw me, some papers to sign

He tried to, cancel my whole life

He doesn't care, if I'm dead or alive

Then he recruited you, to his side



Chorus

Where were you, when I needed a friend

Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land

For years, I was there as a friend to you

But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too


Where were you, Where were you

Where were you, Where were you


Bridge

It's too late now, to make amends
I'd rather be alone, then with you as a friend

Chorus

Where were you, when I needed a friend

Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land

For years, I was there as a friend to you

But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too


Where were you, Where were you

Where were you, Where were you

Keywords
aidarklongingsadtragicfriendship broken
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy