This is a cautionary tale. When your friend is going through hard times in their life, that's the time to step up and be a real friend to them, not walk away. I think everyone can relate to this story.









Where Were You

Gail Carson

2026 Gail Carson Publishing



100% My concept, idea, design, arrangement, video production, original lyrics and AI Voice/Music





verse



The walls, they were closing in



The floors, they were crumbling



The windows, they were all broken



The air, had no oxygen





Chorus



Where were you, when I needed a friend



Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land



For years, I was there as a friend to you



But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too





Where were you, Where were you



Where were you, Where were you





verse



He threw me, some papers to sign



He tried to, cancel my whole life



He doesn't care, if I'm dead or alive



Then he recruited you, to his side







Chorus



Where were you, when I needed a friend



Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land



For years, I was there as a friend to you



But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too





Where were you, Where were you



Where were you, Where were you





Bridge



It's too late now, to make amends

I'd rather be alone, then with you as a friend



Chorus



Where were you, when I needed a friend



Where were you, when I needed a soft place to land



For years, I was there as a friend to you



But you turned your back, the moment I needed you too





Where were you, Where were you



Where were you, Where were you