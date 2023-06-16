The 22LR Ruger LCP II

With Summer upon us, I’ve been wanting a smaller, palm sized, pocket carry, 10 round P17. Well KelTec doesn’t make such a thing…yet. So I picked up a Ruger 22 LCP II.





11.2 ounces…1.6 ounces lighter than the P17 and much smaller in width, grip height, and length. Smaller, but not much lighter, the 22 LCP II is a true pocket pistol. It even includes a pocket holster. For non-permissive environments, the diminutive 22 LCP is hard to beat. Definitely top dog pocket pistol for rounds per size and weight.





Rounds per Size and Weight

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight





Goat Guns Minuteman Review

www.youtube.com/shorts/pIZP7Ek_ijA





Why Carry and Present Left Handed

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry





G-Wrap Retention Technique

www.youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok





Blown Primers on Hornady Frontier 5.56

www.youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI





How the 22 Wins

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr





Opportunity Cost

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight





Individual First Aid Kit

www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-edc





Chapters

0:00 Centerfire Safe Queens

0:31 Seeking KelTec P10

0:44 Size & Weight

1:11 Barrel & Slide

1:30 Lite Rack

1:42 Satisfying

1:59 Grip Ratio

2:26 Controls

2:41 G-Wrap

3:05 Safety

3:34 Trigger

4:03 Self Defense 22LR

4:30 22LR Reliability

5:01 Self Defense Context

5:29 Federal Punch

5:49 Opportunity Cost

6:15 Range Testing















