The 22LR Ruger LCP II

With Summer upon us, I’ve been wanting a smaller, palm sized, pocket carry, 10 round P17. Well KelTec doesn’t make such a thing…yet. So I picked up a Ruger 22 LCP II.
11.2 ounces…1.6 ounces lighter than the P17 and much smaller in width, grip height, and length. Smaller, but not much lighter, the 22 LCP II is a true pocket pistol. It even includes a pocket holster. For non-permissive environments, the diminutive 22 LCP is hard to beat. Definitely top dog pocket pistol for rounds per size and weight.
Rounds per Size and Weight
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight
Goat Guns Minuteman Review
www.youtube.com/shorts/pIZP7Ek_ijA
Why Carry and Present Left Handed
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
G-Wrap Retention Technique
www.youtu.be/CiB7yWsqrok
Blown Primers on Hornady Frontier 5.56
www.youtu.be/of_vgLR6UgI
How the 22 Wins
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr
Opportunity Cost
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight
Individual First Aid Kit
www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-edc
Chapters
0:00 Centerfire Safe Queens
0:31 Seeking KelTec P10
0:44 Size & Weight
1:11 Barrel & Slide
1:30 Lite Rack
1:42 Satisfying
1:59 Grip Ratio
2:26 Controls
2:41 G-Wrap
3:05 Safety
3:34 Trigger
4:03 Self Defense 22LR
4:30 22LR Reliability
5:01 Self Defense Context
5:29 Federal Punch
5:49 Opportunity Cost
6:15 Range Testing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.