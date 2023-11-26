Create New Account
Israeli Forces Threw Tear Gas and Used Live Ammunition - Against Families of Palestinian Children, Waiting for Their Released Children near Ofar Jail - in Ramallah in the West Bank
Israeli forces threw tear gas and used live ammunition against families of Palestinian children, who have been waiting for their released children near Ofar jail in Ramallah in the West Bank.

Adding this after video posted about who was injured:

Red Crescent: A 33-year-old young Palestinain man shot with live ammunition in the thigh in front of the Israeli military prison of Ofer.


israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

