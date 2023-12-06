TUCKER ON X - EP. 45

Tucker observed that the magnitude of a tragedy seems to inversely affect the willingness of those responsible to offer apologies. He exemplified this by saying that if he were to cause a minor accident, like denting someone’s car bumper, he would readily apologize.
He lastly mentioned the infamous COVID vaccine. “Or if I say forced you to take a vax that didn’t work that very well might have hurt you, I could never admit that I did that. I just couldn’t. Because if I admitted it, I’d have to suffer the consequences.”
