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EP 81: Superstitions with Jamie Jamitkowski
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3 views • October 18, 2020
This week, we are talking all about family superstitions with our good friend, Jamie Jamitkowski! Find out why Jamie always carries a piece of red ribbon with him wherever he goes, why spitting on someone is considered good luck, why you should never hand someone a sharp object, and why it's so important to "own your crazy". All this and more on this very fun episode of The Homewrecker Podcast!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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