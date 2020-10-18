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EP 81: Superstitions with Jamie Jamitkowski
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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3 views • October 18, 2020
This week, we are talking all about family superstitions with our good friend, Jamie Jamitkowski! Find out why Jamie always carries a piece of red ribbon with him wherever he goes, why spitting on someone is considered good luck, why you should never hand someone a sharp object, and why it's so important to "own your crazy". All this and more on this very fun episode of The Homewrecker Podcast!

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Keywords
podcastghosts13cursesprofessional wrestlingevil eyehauntingssuperstitionsknock on woodred ribbonbad lucksalt over the shouldernew england wrestlingchaotic wrestlingfamily traditions
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