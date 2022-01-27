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Canada Toronto Ontario Jan 27th Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
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401 views • January 27, 2022
Canada Toronto Ontario Jan 27th Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
Narcity Canada
https://www.facebook.com/NarcityCanada/videos/1108553693253190
Live coverage of #FreedomConvoy2022
Our coverage of the #FreedomConvoy2022 continues...
https://www.facebook.com/NarcityCanada/videos/223218903355123
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Live From #TruckersConvoy2022 at 401 and Keele
#TruckersConvoy2022 Live at 401 and Keele in Toronto.
Narcity Canada
https://www.facebook.com/NarcityCanada/videos/1108553693253190
Live coverage of #FreedomConvoy2022
Our coverage of the #FreedomConvoy2022 continues...
https://www.facebook.com/NarcityCanada/videos/223218903355123
·
Live From #TruckersConvoy2022 at 401 and Keele
#TruckersConvoy2022 Live at 401 and Keele in Toronto.
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