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Denmark: Protesters March Against 'Vaccine Passport' In Copenhagen
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810 views • February 09, 2021
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Protesters marched through Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against COVID restrictions introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus, as well as a COVID-19 'vaccine passport' being developed by Denmark.
The rally was organised on social media by the 'Men In Black' group.
Demonstrators were seen marching with lit torches and chanting slogans.
On Wednesday, Denmark said it will realise a digital COVID passport that would permit foreign travel and for restrictions to be alleviated.
Protesters marched through Copenhagen on Saturday to protest against COVID restrictions introduced to curb the spread of coronavirus, as well as a COVID-19 'vaccine passport' being developed by Denmark.
The rally was organised on social media by the 'Men In Black' group.
Demonstrators were seen marching with lit torches and chanting slogans.
On Wednesday, Denmark said it will realise a digital COVID passport that would permit foreign travel and for restrictions to be alleviated.
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