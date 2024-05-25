Carl Higbie · Our Military manpower is shrinking... Woke over Winning angle

Carl Higbie · “Peace is an anomaly, war is the norm, and the only reason we have peace is because we WERE good at war, and no one wanted to screw with us. Because when people bombed our Navy, we invented a portable sun, and turned two cities into sheets of glass…”
May 22
@CarlHigbie
