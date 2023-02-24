Teddy Roosevelt said, 'To educate a person in the mind and not in morals is to educate a menace to society'. Without ethical guardrails, people in very powerful places may give vent to immoral impulses. Such as how, now, the oligarchical class is now openly talking about using crises to manipulate the populace. Even Bing's Chatbot has come to the same conclusion: that releases viruses and stealing nuclear codes is advantageous to achieving its goals. What danger lies in a society run by men with machine minds and machine hearts, 'unnatural men,' as Charlie Chaplin put it? What is the cost of not educating the population in ethics?





