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Antitypical King David in the Coming Kingdom: Who is it?
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55 views • March 19, 2021
In this presentation we establish a clear line of evidence from the Spirit of Prophecy and the Shepherd's Rod message to identify who will be the antitypical king David, the one shepherd, in the soon coming kingdom centered on the promised land. A number of counterfeit king David's that exist today will be exposed as a result.
Please visit our website for a post and a more detailed study which can be downloaded as a PDF. God bless.
http://whyperish.org/2011/10/who-is-the-antitypical-king-david/
Lennox Sam exposed as a counterfeit king David: http://whyperish.org/2014/03/who-is-the-one-shepherd-god-will-appoint-over-his-flock/
Please visit our website for a post and a more detailed study which can be downloaded as a PDF. God bless.
http://whyperish.org/2011/10/who-is-the-antitypical-king-david/
Lennox Sam exposed as a counterfeit king David: http://whyperish.org/2014/03/who-is-the-one-shepherd-god-will-appoint-over-his-flock/
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