Biden's top economic adviser tackles the state of the US economy

White House Council of Economic Advisers chairman Jared Bernstein joins 'Your World' to discuss the cooling inflation, the Fed's rate hikes and soaring debt among Americans.
#foxnews #fox #yourworld
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.