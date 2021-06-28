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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1621 - Louis Reese - Report on Louis' death
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Hall, a felon who was recently released from prison, was on the run from police after robbing the Lucky Charms Arcade. He carjacked Louis, forcing him into the passenger seat. He then rammed a police car, before another police officer performed a PIT maneuver, causing the car to crash into a power pole. Louis died later at the hospital.
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