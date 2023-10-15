Metaphysics 10. EOP vs Advaita Vedanta

The Hindu school of philosophy known as Advaita Vedanta has some things in common with my theory of The Evolution of Perception. However, the cosmology has one advantage in that it helps a person avoid the trap of imagining the world is an emanation of one's own ego -- a frightful outlook known as solipsism. This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.

