red mercury proof of the purported apos hoax

Could Tartarians have used red mercury in rooftop spheres or fireplace spheres to enable atmospheric electricity generation?
Did the ancients use it with gold for a purpose?
Until I see a verifiable experiment, how can you know. If this is true though we should have been taught this in grade school. Its crap if they withheld that basic science info.
mirrored from rumble https://rumble.com/vwpqcn-red-mercury-proof-of-the-purported-hoax.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.