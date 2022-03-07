"ATHLETES DROPPING DEAD" with Dr. Peterson Pierre - Frontline Flash™

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Frontline Flash™ by AFLDS.org with Dr. Peterson Pierre presents Daily Dose: ‘ATHLETES DROPPING DEAD’ (Ep. 2041 - 3.4.22). The Real Story of Good Health ~ in 120 Seconds or Less.
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https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/
Frontline Flash: https://rumble.com/vwfri2-frontline-flash-daily-dose-athletes-dropping-dead-with-dr.-peterson-pierre.html
America's Frontline Doctors: https://aflds.org/