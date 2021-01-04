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Naomi Seibt - Der PCR-Test ist die Ursache für globale Panik (Deutch)
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63 views • January 04, 2021
Naomi Seibt - https://naomiseibt.com/
Naomi Seibt erklärt detailliert wie der ganze Corona-Wahnsinn überhaupt angefangen hat und das der PCR Test (mit dem alle Maßnahmen begründet werden) eine pure Manipulation ist!
Original: https://youtu.be/EmGatna0Uf4
Naomi Seibt erklärt detailliert wie der ganze Corona-Wahnsinn überhaupt angefangen hat und das der PCR Test (mit dem alle Maßnahmen begründet werden) eine pure Manipulation ist!
Original: https://youtu.be/EmGatna0Uf4
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