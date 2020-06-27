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NutriMedical Report Fri June19th H3 AGENDA2030UNGreenDepopNWO_AI!
NutriMedical Report
NutriMedical Report
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9 views • June 27, 2020
John W Sping, Letter to POTUS re June 19th 2020, Black Lives National Holiday, Plans to Level Playing Field for All Skin Colors and Races, NO Defund Police, NO UN Troops on US Soil, NO NWO World Economic Forum Fourth Industrial Cybertech Revolution, No Turning Humans into CYBORGs, Prof Jerome Corsi, CorsiNation.com eBooks, Important Ready on Trump Riots Revolution Script of Left Demon-Rat RINO Globalists and COVID20 Coming Plaque to Attack Gut, Host Michelle Deagle, Dr Bill Deagle MD On FIRING LINE !! Answering eMails and Callbacks Issue Health Protocols, EMP Task Force, Glenn Rhoades, Dwight Exkert Tech Prepper to Harden Local National Grids, https://emptaskforce.us/index.php/mission/, Gary Richard Arnold, New-Expose.org, END of USA Globalist Agenda, Riots to Revolution, Remove Police Bring UN Troops to US Cities, END of Global Tech Agenda Demon-Rats and RINO GOP NOW !, A to Z NutriMeds Tech Healing Health Now, Brain Health Protocols NutriMeds Review, BeforeUS.com, Jonathan Gray Ancient Christian Archaeologist Prophet Apostle, Two Stories of HOPE and GOD Supernatural Healing and Resurrction in Islamic Countries of Those Who Pray adn Turn to GOD Yeshuah ha Meschiach AKA Jesus, A to Z NutriMeds Tech Review by Dr Bill Deagle MD, Free Starter Email Callback Protocols to Health Regenerate and Reverse Aging In Your Bodies, Jim Cole SonicLIFE Whole Body Exercise EpiGenetic Therapy, Antiaging Resurrection Tech, Lumen Photon Make IN Light Tech, NEW MIDI Pad Additonal Frequencies Device Add ON Soon, Pure Water Systems, NEW SPECIAL Whole Home Plus AutoFlush BEV500, John W Spring, END Riots, Letter of Wash Military Reserve Letter Read ON AIR, Josh Bernstein, END Seattle CHAZ Riots, STOP Power Sewage Water Razor Wire Allow Exit Organized from One Spot Arrest and Detain, END Spread to Other US Cities, NEW Drone Net Vertigo Non-Lethal Weapons, Better Training and Support Drug and Mental Health Solution, ZtoA NutriMeds PRotocols Top Tech for Natural Healing Reviewed, New Items, New Log In Decision Tree FREE Service for Advice Videos and Product Protocols Info, eMail Decision Tree Info to Dr Bill and Michelle for Friday Shows,

I am Dr Bill Deagle MD AAEM ACAM A4M, Life Extension Integrative Medical Doctor, of NutriMedical.com. I have current antiaging and disease natural recovery technologies. Our NutriMeds supplements and disease illimation technologies are unique. FREE Starter email and callback protocols of NutriMeds are provided. Telemedicine consults and training for health professionals and public are availabe with Video Recorded interviews. Labs from US Ceritified and Oversea Labs can be performed Worldwide, and review of Medicolegal, Stem Cell Regenerative and Extensive Networked Medical Consults can be performed Worldwide. eMail [email protected] or call NutriMedical.com Orders line 888-212-8871.

I discuss in Hours 2 and 3 of M-F Radio Shows on CRNTalk.com CRN6 LA, insider and classified sources. I have had prior Above Top Secret US Government Classified Clearance, US Space Commmand, US Missile Command, CRAY Virtual World Array at Schriver AFB and many other US Above Top Secret Projects.

We discuss conservative geopolitical, above top secret, and world events with top scientists, geopolitical analysts, and solution providers for all the challenges facing America and all the nations of mankind.
Keywords
nwoagenda 20304th industrial revolutiondepopulation un whogates sterilization vaccinesglobalist elitewef world economic forum
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