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Protests are not enough to stop the global tyranny
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201 views • December 19, 2021
The world is on the verge of the widest and most cruel dictatorship. This is a transition period. We need to act now, befor the system stabilises itself. But protests are not enough. Your Government must answer a number of precise questions. Watch more videos from Marius on this channel and read more stories on bentza.com
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