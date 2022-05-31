© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elites Profit from Ukraine War as the World Suffers
Follow
0
Share
Report
122 views • May 31, 2022
"U.S.-led West fuels Russia-Ukraine crisis, leaving pain for all"
.
"Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the U.S.-led Western countries have delivered batches of lethal weapons to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia, risking perpetuating the regional conflict but leaving the world to foot the bill."
- China Daily https://youtu.be/0leiR9lESGI
.
"Mainstream Media Grudgingly Admits Truth: Ukraine War Is A Disaster"
- RonPaulLibertyReport
https://youtu.be/HkCddS3VYik
.
"Amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the U.S.-led Western countries have delivered batches of lethal weapons to Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Russia, risking perpetuating the regional conflict but leaving the world to foot the bill."
- China Daily https://youtu.be/0leiR9lESGI
.
"Mainstream Media Grudgingly Admits Truth: Ukraine War Is A Disaster"
- RonPaulLibertyReport
https://youtu.be/HkCddS3VYik
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.