Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - A Woman's Worth - BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.19.14)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels discusses a woman's worth in the home as a healer and caregiver for each and every family member, and how the medical system has corrupted the value of that role in the family, and even of the family itself.
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