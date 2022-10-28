Create New Account
Simple Sabotage - #Solutionswatch
What is happening
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 26, 2022 



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sabotage/

Most people think of sabotage as explosive and sometimes deadly acts of violence against property and machinery. But from lying flat and quiet quitting to water level tinkering and other subtle acts of mischief, there are many non-violent and potentially extremely effective ways to fling our sabots in the gears of the New World Order.


Keywords
cdcfluoridewaterlower iqsolutionswatchthe official corbett reportsimple sabotage

