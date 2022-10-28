Simple Sabotage - #Solutionswatch

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published October 26, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sabotage/
Most people think of sabotage as explosive and sometimes deadly acts of violence against property and machinery. But from lying flat and quiet quitting to water level tinkering and other subtle acts of mischief, there are many non-violent and potentially extremely effective ways to fling our sabots in the gears of the New World Order.
