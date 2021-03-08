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Vers le nouveau monde ? - Radio-Quebec
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80 views • March 08, 2021
7 mars 2021 : https://rumble.com/vefjft-vers-le-nouveau-monde.html
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les enfants sont une enjeu central dans le conflit entourant l'imposition d'un nouveau monde aux peuples de la terre. Mon analyse dans cette capsule.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Quelques problèmes de son et d'image sur la vidéo au début.
RadioQuebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Les enfants sont une enjeu central dans le conflit entourant l'imposition d'un nouveau monde aux peuples de la terre. Mon analyse dans cette capsule.
www.paypal.me/alexiscossette
Quelques problèmes de son et d'image sur la vidéo au début.
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